S. Alabama takes on Richmond

South Alabama (5-3) vs. Richmond (7-1)

Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama takes on Richmond in a non-conference matchup. Richmond won on the road against Hampton 80-63 on Tuesday, while South Alabama fell 81-76 in overtime to La Salle on Nov. 11.

STEPPING UP: The play-making Jacob Gilyard has averaged 17.5 points, 6.3 assists and four steals to lead the way for the Spiders. Blake Francis is also a primary contributor, accounting for 18.4 points per game. The Jaguars have been led by Josh Ajayi, who is averaging 15.6 points and eight rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Gilyard has made or assisted on 52 percent of all Richmond field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Richmond’s Francis has attempted 59 3-pointers and connected on 42.4 percent of them, and is 10 for 22 over the last three games.

STREAK STATS: Richmond has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 86.8 points while giving up 70.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Richmond as a team has made 10.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is sixth-best among Division I teams.