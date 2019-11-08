S. Alabama plays Southern Miss

Southern Miss (1-0) vs. South Alabama (1-0)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss and South Alabama both look to put winning streaks together .

LAST TIME: Southern Miss earned the 71-67 victory over South Alabama when these two teams faced each other last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Miss went 5-4 against non-conference teams last season. In those nine games, the Golden Eagles gave up 65.8 points per game while scoring 65.2 per outing. South Alabama went 5-6 in non-conference play, averaging 68.6 points and giving up 70.5 per game in the process.