S. Alabama holds off St. Peters 54-49 in foul-filled contest (Nov 19, 2017)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) Rodrick Sikes scored 13 points and Jordan Andrews finished with 11 points and South Alabama held off Saint Peter’s 54-49 Sunday night in a game marred with personal fouls and turnovers.

After a cold-shooting first half after which South Alabama led 24-21, the Jaguars used a 16-8 run for a 40-29 lead after Nick Davis converted a 3-point play off a layup with 12:05 remaining. Nick Griffin made a 3-pointer to bring Saint Peters within 40-34, but Kevin Morris responded with 3-point play on a lay-in, Rozelle Nix added a layup and Jordan Andrews buried a jumper and the lead went to 47-36 with 7:41 to go.

South Alabama made just one jumpshot after Andrews’ basket and was able to keep Saint Peters (1-3) at bay. The Jaguars collected 19 personal fouls, made just 15 of 43 shots (34.9 percent) from the floor and turned it over 21 times.

The Peacocks tallied 20 fouls and shot 16 for 57 (28.1) from the floor. Sam Idowu led the Peacocks with 10 points.