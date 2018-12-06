Rutherford leads UC Irvine to ninth straight road win

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Tommy Rutherford scored 14 points including a basket in the final minute for what proved to be the winning points and UC Irvine defeated California Baptist 69-66 on Wednesday night.

Rutherford’s right-handed hook with 48 seconds left put the Anteaters up 68-65. Jordan Heading made 1 of 2 free throws for the Lancers (4-5) and Robert Cartwright did the same for UC Irvine before the Lancers missed two 3-pointers in the final six seconds.

The Anteaters led 33-28 at halftime. They never trailed in the second half though they were tied three times, the final time at 58-all with 3½ minutes remaining before Evan Leonard made four free throws.

UC Irvine extended their road win streak to nine games, the third-best active streak in Division I.

Milan Acquaah, a sophomore transfer from Washington State, led the Lancers with 25 points, including four 3-pointers. Heading added 12 and Dejon Davis had 10 rebounds.

Jonathan Galloway had 10 boards for the Anteaters.