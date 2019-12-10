Rutgers looks to end streak vs Wisconsin

Wisconsin (5-4, 1-0) vs. Rutgers (6-3, 0-1)

Louis Brown Athletic Center, Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin looks to extend Rutgers’s conference losing streak to five games. Rutgers’ last Big Ten win came against the Iowa Hawkeyes 86-72 on March 2. Wisconsin won easily 84-64 at home against Indiana on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. has averaged 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while Geo Baker has put up 12 points and 4.3 assists. For the Badgers, Nate Reuvers has averaged 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks while Aleem Ford has put up 10.4 points and five rebounds.NATE IS A FORCE: Reuvers has connected on 31 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Scarlet Knights are 5-0 when they record seven or more steals and 1-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Badgers are 5-0 when they score at least 65 points and 0-4 on the year when falling short of 65.

STREAK STATS: Rutgers has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 76.2 points while giving up 56.5.

RECENT GAMES: Wisconsin has scored 65.6 points and allowed 64.8 points over its last five games. Rutgers has averaged 72.2 points while allowing 64 over its last five.