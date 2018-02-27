Rowsey scores Marquette’s final 9 in OT, downs Georgetown

WASHINGTON (AP) Andrew Rowsey scored nine of his 28 points in overtime, Sam Hauser also finished with 28 points and Marquette hit 18 3-pointers in a 90-86 victory over Georgetown on Monday night.

Hauser got double teamed in the paint and passed it out to an open Rowsey at the 3-point arc for an 84-82 lead with 1:41 left. Rowsey, averaging 89.5 percent at the free-throw line, made four straight at the stripe in the final minute, sandwiched around his pull-up jumper at 34.3 for an 88-86 lead.

Markus Howard added 16 points for Marquette (17-12, 8-9 Big East) and Matt Held grabbed 10 rebounds. Rowsey had 10 assists for his second career double-double and Hauser made 10 of 14 field goals, including 7 of 8 3-pointers.

After a timeout with 26.7 left in regulation, Hauser hit a step back, baseline jumper at the 3.5 mark but Jonathan Mulmore quickly went coast-to-coast to tie it at the buzzer on a layup in traffic.

Jessie Govan led Georgetown (15-13, 5-12) with 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists.