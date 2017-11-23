Roundtree leads Central Michigan by Sam Houston State, 71-60 (Nov 22, 2017)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) Shawn Roundtree had 20 points and six assists and Cecil Williams scored 16 to help Central Michigan beat Sam Houston State 71-60 on Wednesday night in a first-round game at the Great Alaska Shootout.

David DiLeo hit three 3-pointers and finished with nine points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for Central Michigan (3-1).

Roundtree hit a 3-pointer to open the game and the Chippewas never trailed. Williams hit a jumper and then made a 3 to cap an 11-3 run that spanned halftime and made it 47-30 about a minute into the second half. Sam Houston State (2-2) trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Article continues below ...

Jamal Williams had 14 points, on 6-of-8 shooting, and eight rebounds and Christ Galbreath Jr. scored 12 for the Bearkats. Albert Almanza added 10 points, while John Dewey III finished with eight points and 10 assists.

Both teams shot around 40 percent from the field, but Central Michigan hit 11 of 29 (37.9 percent) from 3-point range and 16 of 18 from the free-throw line. Sam Houston State made 7-of-30 (23.3 percent) 3-pointers and just 3-of-7 free throws.

The Chippewas will face Cal Poly in the semifinals on Friday and the Bearkats play College of Charleston in a consolation game on Thursday.