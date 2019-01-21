Rosga scores 21, Denver pulls away late, beats Oral Roberts

DENVER (AP) — Joe Rosga had 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting and David Nzekwesi scored 13 as Denver pulled away late to beat Oral Roberts 74-58 on Sunday night for its sixth consecutive win against the Golden Eagles.

Nzekwesi made 3 of 3 from the field, including two 3-pointers, and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Ade Murkey scored all his 11 points in the second half for Denver (7-14, 2-5 Summit League).

Tory Stewart-Miller and Murkey made back-to-back jumpers to spark a 12-2 run that gave the Pioneers an 11-point lead when Murkey converted a 3-point play with 6:35 to play and Oral Roberts (8-14, 4-3) trailed by at least nine points the rest of the way.

Kevin Obanor had 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and Francis Lacis added 15 points on five 3-pointers — both career highs — for the Golden Eagles.

Denver has won two in a row following a six-game skid.