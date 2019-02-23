Rose leads Temple past Tulsa 84-73

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Quinton Rose had 25 points as Temple beat Tulsa 84-73 on Saturday. Shizz Alston Jr. added 24 points for the Owls. Alston Jr. also had seven assists for the Owls.

Nate Pierre-Louis had 11 points for Temple (20-7, 10-4 American Athletic Conference). Justyn Hamilton added 10 points.

Temple scored 53 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Martins Igbanu had 15 points for the Golden Hurricane (16-12, 6-9). Curran Scott added 15 points. Sterling Taplin had 11 points.

The Owls evened the season series against the Golden Hurricane with the win. Tulsa defeated Temple 76-58 on Feb. 9. Temple faces Memphis on the road on Tuesday. Tulsa plays Tulane at home on Thursday.