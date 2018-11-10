Roland has 7 3s, 35 points in Northeastern’s 81-71 win

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Jordan Roland had career highs seven 3-pointers and 35 points, including 11 in the final five minutes when Northeastern pulled away for an 81-71 win over Harvard on Friday night.

The Huskies (1-1) led 60-59 with five minutes to go when Roland hit a 3-pointer to start a game-ending 21-12 run during which the junior guard sank eight free throws. His seven 3-pointers tied for fourth all-time in program history.

Donnell Gresham made three 3-pointers and added 13 points with five rebounds.

Chris Lewis scored 17 points, Rio Haskett had three 3-pointers and 15 points, Christian Juzan also had three treys and scored 13 points for the Crimson (0-1).

Both teams shot over 50 percent and combined for 24 3-pointers. Northeastern made 20 of 22 free throws with Harvard 8 of 14.

The teams were tied at halftime with a Roland 3-pointer giving the Huskies the lead for good with 15 minutes left in the game.