Robinson twins power Coppin State past James Madison, 94-78

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Twin brothers Aaron and Andrew Robinson each set career highs, combining for 38 points and 10 made 3-pointers to spark Coppin State to a second straight win, a 94-78 win over James Madison on Tuesday night.

Aaron Robinson made 6 of 10 shots from distance and finished with 20 points. Andrew Robinson recorded his first career double-double by scoring 18 points and grabbing a career-high 11 rebounds.

Dejuan Clayton added 12 points and dished seven assists while Kamar McKnight and Nigel Marshall added 11 points each for the Eagles (3-5).

Matt Lewis was 13 of 15 from the free throw line and scored 28 points to lead James Madison (4-3). Darius Banks hit 6 of 15 from deep to add 24 points and Dwight Wilson added 15 points and nine rebounds off the bench.