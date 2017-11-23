Robinson’s scores 19 of his 26 in 2nd half of BC’s win (Nov 22, 2017)

BOSTON (AP) Jerome Robinson was shooting so well in the second half that he felt like he was all alone on the court.

Robinson scored 19 of his 26 points in the second half, helping Boston College rally from a 17-point deficit to beat Colgate 83-79 on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5 junior guard went 4-for-4 on 3-point attempts and 6 of 7 overall after halftime.

Article continues below ...

”It just feels like everything is coming your way – you’re in a rhythm,” he said. ”You just feel like no ones in front of you and you’re in practice.”

Ky Bowman added 19 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Eagles (5-1). Deontae Hawkins had 16 points and 11 boards, and Jordan Chatman scored 17 points.

Sean O’Brien led the Raiders (2-2) with 16 points. Jordan Swopshire scored 13 and Jack Ferguson 12.

Trailing by 17 points early in the second half, the Eagles turned up the tempo, using a press and started hitting shots during a 25-6 run over a nine-minute span. Robinson nailed four 3-pointers during the spree, which included an 11-0 spurt.

”We knew that they were in such a good rhythm that we had to go after them a little bit,” BC coach Jim Christian said of the press.

The Raiders looked rattled.

”The second half we didn’t adjust to some changes they made, obviously that made a big difference,” Colgate coach Matt Langel said. ”I think it kind of changed our mentality. We got a little less aggressive and too passive.”

After Colgate’s Jordan Burns hit a turnaround in the lane, tying it at 55, BC took charge by scoring the next 11 points.

In the first half, Colgate hit four 3s in the closing 3:01 to take a 41-27 edge. They hit two more from beyond the arc in the opening 2 1/2 minutes of the second half to push their lead to 47-30.

When the halftime buzzer sounded, Colgate’s players left the court and ran down the hallway to their locker room letting out loud screams encouraging each other to continue the effort.

BIG PICTURE

Colgate: The Raiders returned 93 percent of their scoring from last season and 90 percent of the minutes played. It showed for lengthy stretches of the game when they looked poised and should help them a lot during their Patriot League schedule.

Boston College: Hoping to grow and gain confidence heading into a tough Atlantic Coast Conference schedule, this game was a setback before they showed spunk in the comeback.

TURNAROUND

The Eagles shot 56 percent (14 of 25) in the second half, making 9 of 13 from beyond the arc.

”I thought we played great in the second half. You can’t let teams like this be comfortable,” Christian said. ”I thought we let them be way to comfortable in the first half and that’s what happens.”

TIMELY FROM LONG RANGE

Colgate hit 15 of 42 3-pointers, and finished with more baskets from beyond the arc than inside.

”It felt like they were 30-for-42 from where I was sitting,” Christian said. ”I give them credit. Those were not easy shots.”

ROUGH START

BC missed eight of its first 10 shots and had five turnovers in the game’s initial six minutes.

UP NEXT

Colgate hosts Columbia on Saturday before four straight road games.

Boston College plays at Providence on Saturday night in the first of two straight road games.