Robinson, Fresno State visit Air Force

Fresno State (6-14, 2-7) vs. Air Force (9-12, 3-6)

Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Orlando Robinson and Fresno State will battle Lavelle Scottie and Air Force. The freshman Robinson is averaging 13.6 points over the last five games. Scottie, a senior, has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.2 over his last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Air Force’s Scottie has averaged 15.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while Ryan Swan has put up 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Robinson has averaged 12.9 points and 6.9 rebounds while New Williams has put up 11.4 points.OUTSTANDING ORLANDO: Robinson has connected on 30.8 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Air Force is 0-6 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 9-6 when it scores at least 66.

WINNING WHEN: Air Force is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Falcons are 4-12 when opponents score more than 60 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Fresno State as a collective unit has made 8.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among MWC teams.