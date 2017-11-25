Robert Morris tops Norfolk St. 75-53 for 2nd straight win (Nov 24, 2017)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) Koby Thomas displayed a near-perfect shooting touch going nine of 10 from the floor, making three of four 3-pointers along the way, and finishing with 21 points as Robert Morris defeated Norfolk State 75-53 Friday for its second straight win.

Leondre Washington scored 16 points, Dachon Burke scored 15 and each was credited with five assists for the Colonials (2-3) in a contest that was part of the Grand Canyon Classic.

Thomas scored five quick points on a fast-break layup and a 3-pointer, each possession started by two of his four defensive rebounds, pushing a six-point halftime lead to 11, 36-25. Washington added a 3-pointer that increased the lead into double digits, 42-29, where it stayed the rest of the way and growing to as many as 25 points.

Nic Thomas and Alex Long each scored 12 for Norfolk State (0-5).

Robert Morris made 10 3-pointers to the Spartans four and grabbed 36 rebounds, 25 off the defensive glass.