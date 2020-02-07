Robert Morris looks to extend streak vs Sacred Heart

Robert Morris (13-11, 9-2) vs. Sacred Heart (14-10, 7-4)

William Pitt Center – West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris looks for its fifth straight conference win against Sacred Heart. Robert Morris’ last NEC loss came against the St. Francis (NY) Terriers 78-57 on Jan. 23. Sacred Heart lost 70-68 loss at home to St. Francis (Pa.) in its most recent game.

Article continues below ...

SUPER SENIORS: Robert Morris’ AJ Bramah, Josh Williams and Yannis Mendy have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 51 percent of all Colonials points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Pioneers have allowed just 65.5 points per game to NEC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 75.2 per game they gave up in non-conference play.ACCURATE ANOSIKE: E.J. Anosike has connected on 27.9 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 13 over the last five games. He’s also converted 72.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Robert Morris is 0-9 when its offense scores 62 points or fewer. Sacred Heart is a perfect 8-0 when it holds opponents to 63 or fewer points. The Pioneers have allowed 62.6 points per game over their last five.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Colonials have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pioneers. Sacred Heart has an assist on 38 of 73 field goals (52.1 percent) across its past three outings while Robert Morris has assists on 47 of 63 field goals (74.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart has attempted the second-most free throws among all NEC teams. The Pioneers have averaged 19.9 foul shots per game this season, including 22.1 per game against conference opponents.