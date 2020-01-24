Robert Morris, LIU Brooklyn meet in conference play

Robert Morris (9-11, 5-2) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (10-10, 5-2)

Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes meet as Robert Morris faces Long Island-Brooklyn. Robert Morris fell short in a 78-57 game at St. Francis (NY) in its last outing. Long Island-Brooklyn is coming off an 86-81 home win over St. Francis (Pa.) in its most recent game.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Robert Morris’ AJ Bramah, Josh Williams and Yannis Mendy have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 58 percent of all Colonials points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Colonials have scored 71.9 points per game and allowed 62.3 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 65.3 points scored and 72.8 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.CLUTCH CLARK: Raiquan Clark has connected on 39.1 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 7 over the last three games. He’s also made 66.9 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Sharks are 0-5 when they score 66 points or fewer and 10-5 when they exceed 66 points. The Colonials are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 62 points and 9-2 on the season, otherwise.

FLOOR SPACING: Robert Morris’s Josh Williams has attempted 161 3-pointers and connected on 42.9 percent of them, and is 16 of 32 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Long Island-Brooklyn offense is ranked 29th nationally by scoring 78.7 points per game this year. Robert Morris has only averaged 69.5 points per game, which ranks 202nd.