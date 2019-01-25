Robert Morris holds onto 1st place, stops Sacred Heart 72-64

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Matty McConnell scored 19 points and Charles Baine added another 17 as Robert Morris held off Sacred Heart and maintained its hold on first place in the Northeast Conference on Thursday night.

The Colonials now have won seven of their last eight games.

Sacred Heart came into the game with the highest scoring offense in the conference, averaging more than 81 points per game. Robert Morris, which boasts the stingiest defense in conference, held the Pioneers to 19 of 52 (36.5 percent) shooting from the field

McConnell hit 6 of 8 from the field and grabbed six boards in leading Robert Morris (11-9, 6-1). Bain was 6-of-9 shooting and grabbed seven caroms while Jon Williams dished 10 assists. The Colonials were 24 of 50 from the field (48 percent), including 8 of 21 from distance.

Zach Radz scored 17 points off the bench to lead Sacred Heart (8-12, 4-3).