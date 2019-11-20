Robert Morris goes up against UIC

Robert Morris (1-4) vs. Illinois-Chicago (1-3)

Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris and Illinois-Chicago look to bounce back from losses. Robert Morris fell 70-56 at Toledo in its last outing. Illinois-Chicago lost 65-56 to Bradley in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Illinois-Chicago’s Godwin Boahen has averaged 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while Michael Diggins has put up 8.8 points and five rebounds. For the Colonials, Josh Williams has averaged 12.6 points while AJ Bramah has put up seven points and 8.2 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Josh Williams has connected on 35.4 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 17 of 48 over the last five games. He’s also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Robert Morris has lost its last three road games, scoring 57.7 points, while allowing 76.3 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Colonials have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Flames. Illinois-Chicago has an assist on 35 of 53 field goals (66 percent) over its previous three matchups while Robert Morris has assists on 52 of 77 field goals (67.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Robert Morris has committed a turnover on just 17.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all NEC teams. The Colonials have turned the ball over only 11.6 times per game this season.