Robert Morris faces LIU Brooklyn in NEC semis

No. 4 seed Long Island-Brooklyn (15-17, 10-9) vs. No. 1 seed Robert Morris (18-14, 14-5)

Northeast Conference Tourney Semifinals, UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Island-Brooklyn is set to face Robert Morris with a spot in the NEC championship game on the line. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 25, when the Colonials shot 43.1 percent from the field en route to a five-point victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. AJ Bramah, Josh Williams and Yannis Mendy have collectively accounted for 50 percent of all Robert Morris scoring this season and 54 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Long Island-Brooklyn, Raiquan Clark, Ty Flowers, Jashaun Agosto and Julian Batts have combined to account for 64 percent of all Long Island-Brooklyn scoring.CLUTCH CLARK: Clark has connected on 32.1 percent of the 81 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 65.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Long Island-Brooklyn is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 15-9 when scoring at least 66.

STREAK STATS: Robert Morris has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 68.3 points while giving up 62.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Long Island-Brooklyn offense has averaged 74.3 possessions per game, the 18th-most in Division I. Robert Morris has not been as uptempo as the Sharks and is averaging only 67 possessions per game (ranked 283rd, nationally).