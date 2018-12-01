Riller’s 28 pts helps lead Charleston past Charlotte 72-64

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Grant Riller scored 28 points making 14-of-15 free throws, distributed nine assists and Charleston beat Charlotte 72-64 on Saturday.

Charleston (7-2) extended its home-court win streak to 20 games. Charlotte (2-4) entered holding opponents to 64.6 points per game. Charleston now has score 70 or more in its last four games.

Jaylen McManus‘ 3-point play put the Cougars ahead 65-55 with 5:36 left to play before Charlotte went on a 9-3 run to close within four. Malik Martin made layups with 2:08 and 1:47 to go before Riller closed it out with four straight free throws. Jarrell Brantley scored 17 points for Charleston and Brevin Galloway scored 12. The Cougars shot 18 of 21 (85.7 percent) from the foul line.

Jon Davis paced Charlotte with 21 points, six assists and five rebounds. Martin scored 14 points with six rebounds and five assists and Dravon Mangum scored 12 with eight rebounds.