Riller lifts Charleston over Delaware 71-58

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Grant Riller had 21 points, Jarrell Brantley added 18 points and 12 rebounds and Charleston cruised to a 71-58 victory over Delaware on Saturday.

It was Riller’s 12th game of the season with 20 or more points for Charleston (14-4, 3-2 Colonial Athletic Conference). He moved to 12th all-time in career scoring for the Cougars, surpassing Steven Johnson (1984-88). Riller drove to the basket for an emphatic two-handed dunk that stretched Charleston’s lead to 66-48 with 2:39 left.

Ryan Allen had 23 points for the Blue Hens (12-7, 4-2), who had their four-game win streak snapped. Eric Carter added 11 points and seven rebounds. Kevin Anderson had 11 points.

Ithiel Horton, who was second in scoring entering the contest with 14 points per game for Delaware, shot only 18 percent (2 of 11).

Charleston plays Northeastern (9-8, 3-2) on the road on Thursday. Delaware takes on James Madison (9-9, 2-3) at home on Thursday.