Riller leads College of Charleston past Drexel 75-66

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Grant Riller had 25 points as College of Charleston topped Drexel 75-66 on Saturday.

Sam Miller had 14 points and eight rebounds for Charleston (17-13, 11-7 Colonial Athletic Conference). Jaylen McManus added 13 points and Zep Jasper had 12.

Camren Wynter had 18 points and seven assists for the Dragons (13-18, 6-12), who have lost seven games in a row. Zach Walton added 18 points. James Butler had 11 rebounds.

Article continues below ...

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Dragons for the season. College of Charleston defeated Drexel 76-65 on Dec. 28.