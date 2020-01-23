Riller, Charleston host UNCW

UNC Wilmington (6-15, 1-7) vs. College of Charleston (12-8, 6-2)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jaylen Sims and UNC Wilmington will take on Grant Riller and College of Charleston. The sophomore Sims is averaging 12 points over the last five games. Riller, a senior, has scored 31 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21.6 over his last five games.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: College of Charleston has depended on senior leadership while UNC Wilmington has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Riller, Sam Miller and Jaylen McManus have collectively scored 54 percent of College of Charleston’s points this season. On the other side, freshmen Sims, Shykeim Phillips and Imajae Dodd have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this year.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Cougars have scored 73.9 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 68.1 per game they managed against non-conference competition.

CREATING OFFENSE: Riller has accounted for 52 percent of all College of Charleston field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 34 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 63: UNC Wilmington is 0-12 when its offense scores 63 points or fewer. College of Charleston is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 63 or fewer points.

COLD SPELL: UNC Wilmington has lost its last eight road games, scoring 61.9 points, while allowing 79.9 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston has committed a turnover on just 17.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all CAA teams. The Cougars have turned the ball over only 11.6 times per game this season.