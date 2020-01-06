Rider, Quinnipiac meet in conference play

Rider (8-4, 2-0) vs. Quinnipiac (6-5, 1-0)

People’s United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes meet as Rider battles Quinnipiac. Both teams won in their last game. Quinnipiac earned a 63-58 win at Marist on Friday, while Rider walked away with an 85-77 win at home against Siena on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Rider has benefited heavily from its seniors. Tyere Marshall, Stevie Jordan, Dimencio Vaughn, Frederick Scott and Willy Nunez Jr. have collectively accounted for 83 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 75 percent of all Broncs points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Rich Kelly has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Quinnipiac field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 33 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 70: Quinnipiac is 0-5 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 6-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

WINNING WHEN: The Bobcats are 5-0 when they make 13 or more 3-pointers and 1-5 when they fall shy of that mark. The Broncs are 5-0 when the team blocks at least four shots and 3-4 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac as a team has made 10.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-best among Division I teams. The Bobcats have averaged 11.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.