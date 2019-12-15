Rider looks to extend streak vs Marist

Marist (1-5, 0-0) vs. Rider (6-2, 0-0)

Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Marist. In its last six wins against the Red Foxes, Rider has won by an average of 9 points. Marist’s last win in the series came on Feb. 23, 2016, a 71-58 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Rider has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tyere Marshall, Frederick Scott, Stevie Jordan, Dimencio Vaughn and Willy Nunez Jr. have collectively accounted for 84 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 86 percent of all Broncs points over the last five games.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Michael Cubbage has connected on 15.8 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Broncs have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Red Foxes. Rider has 44 assists on 87 field goals (50.6 percent) over its past three games while Marist has assists on 33 of 73 field goals (45.2 percent) during its past three games.

FREQUENTLY FOULED: Rider has attempted the second-most free throws in the nation at 26 per game. Marist has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 12.3 foul shots per game (ranked 229th).