Rider faces Vermont in Uncasville

Rider (3-2) vs. Vermont (5-1)

Hall of Fame Tip-Off Springfield , Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider and Vermont will meet in a postseason game at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville. Vermont earned an 81-49 win over Central Connecticut in its most recent game, while Rider won easily 87-63 against Columbia in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Vermont’s Anthony Lamb has averaged 19.7 points and 8.7 rebounds while Stef Smith has put up 12.2 points. For the Broncs, Tyere Marshall has averaged 18 points and 11 rebounds while Stevie Jordan has put up 14.6 points, 5.4 assists and two steals.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Lamb has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Vermont field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has accounted for 27 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Vermont’s Smith has attempted 37 3-pointers and connected on 35.1 percent of them, and is 9 of 23 over his last three games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Broncs have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Catamounts. Vermont has 38 assists on 78 field goals (48.7 percent) over its previous three contests while Rider has assists on 40 of 80 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Vermont has committed a turnover on just 18.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all America East teams. The Catamounts have turned the ball over only 12.5 times per game this season.