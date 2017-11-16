Rider cruises to 89-53 win over Hartford (Nov 15, 2017)
LAWERENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) Stevie Jordan scored 19 points with nine rebounds and eight assists as Rider dealt Hartford its first loss of the season, 89-53 on Wednesday night.
Jordan Allen added 16 points and Tyere Marshall scored 11 points with 11 rebounds for the Broncs (2-1).
Rider was looking for a big win after its 101-75 loss to No. 15 Xavier on Monday. They got it as the Broncs outscored Hartford 53-17 in the second half, outshot the Hawks (2-1) 46 to 29 percent from the field and had a 56-32 rebounding edge.
The teams were tied 36-all at the break but the Broncs pulled ahead in the second half with a Frederick Smith dunk giving them a 50-43 lead with 13:44 to go. An Allen 3-pointer a minute later sparked an 18-0 streak capped by a Marshall layup and the Broncs led 70-44 with 7:06 remaining.
John Carroll led Hartford with 17 points and six boards.
