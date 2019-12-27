Rideau, USF host FAU

Florida Atlantic (8-4) vs. South Florida (6-6)

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Cornelius Taylor and Florida Atlantic will face Laquincy Rideau and South Florida. Taylor is averaging 10.2 points over the last five games. Rideau has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.6 over his last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Owls are led by Taylor and Michael Forrest. Taylor is averaging 11.7 points while Forrest is putting up 10.5 points per game. The Bulls have been led by Rideau and David Collins, who are scoring 13.4 and 15.2 per game, respectively.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Rideau has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all South Florida field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 65: South Florida is 0-6 this year when it allows 65 points or more and 6-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 65.

STREAK STATS: South Florida has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 69.5 points while giving up 53.8.

DID YOU KNOW: The South Florida defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.4 percent of all possessions, which is the 12th-highest rate in the country. The Florida Atlantic offense has turned the ball over on 20.7 percent of its possessions (ranked 260th among Division I teams).