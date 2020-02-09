Ricks leads Abilene Christian in an 84-49 romp past Lamar

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Payten Ricks scored 21 points and led four players in double-figure scoring as Abilene Christian pummeled Lamar, 84-49 Saturday night for the seventh-straight win in the Southland Conference series.

The Wildcats limited Lamar to just 20 first-half points and held a 28-point lead at intermission.

Clay Gayman and Coryon Mason each scored 13 points for Abilene Christian (13-10, 8-4). Joe Pleasant added 11 points and Airion Simmons came off the bench to grab 12 rebounds.

Article continues below ...

V.J. Holmes scored 19 points and T.J. Atwood added 11 for Lamar (12-12, 6-7).

Abilene Christian is home to face Houston Baptist on Wednesday. Lamar travels to face Nicholls on Wednesday.