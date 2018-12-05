Ricks gets 7 steals, Abilene Christian beats Campbell 83-68

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Jalone Friday scored 19 points, Payten Ricks scored 18, grabbed five rebounds and made a school Division I-era record seven steals, and Abilene Christian held the nation’s leading scorer to 26 points in beating Campbell 83-68 on Tuesday night.

Jaren Lewis and Trey Lenox scored 11 points apiece for the Wildcats (8-1), who forced 22 turnovers and held senior guard Chris Clemons below his average of 32.1 points per game.

The Wildcats led by as many as 19 points in the second half, but Campbell closed to 72-62 on Clemons’ jumper with 2:33 to go. Friday sank a 3 and Ricks and Lenox combined for eight free throws and the Wildcats outscored the Fighting Camels 8-5 in the final 1:37 to hang on.

Friday’s go-ahead jumper broke open back-and-forth play and sparked a 14-6 run to end the first half with a 36-28 Wildcats’ lead.

Clemons finished with 7-of-12 shooting with two 3s and 10 of 11 free throws. Andrew Eudy added 12 points and Ja’Cor Nelson scored a career-high 12 for Campbell (4-4).