Richmond looks to extend streak vs George Mason

George Mason (14-11, 3-9) vs. Richmond (19-6, 9-3)

Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond looks for its fifth straight conference win against George Mason. Richmond’s last A10 loss came against the VCU Rams 87-68 on Jan. 28. George Mason came up short in a 73-67 game to George Washington in its last outing.

Article continues below ...

SUPER SENIORS: Richmond’s Blake Francis, Grant Golden and Nick Sherod have combined to score 51 percent of all Spiders points this season, though that figure has decreased to 36 percent over the last five games.

A10 ADVANCEMENT: The Spiders have given up only 65.2 points per game to Atlantic 10 opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 69 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.GIFTED GREENE: Javon Greene has connected on 33.6 percent of the 146 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 80.2 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Spiders are 16-0 when they hold opposing teams to 71 points or fewer and 3-6 when opponents exceed 71 points. The Patriots are 6-0 when converting on at least 76 percent of its free throws and 8-11 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Spiders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Patriots. Richmond has an assist on 44 of 77 field goals (57.1 percent) over its previous three matchups while George Mason has assists on 32 of 72 field goals (44.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Richmond is ranked second among A10 teams with an average of 75.1 points per game.