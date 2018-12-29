Richmond leads Fayetteville State past UNC Asheville 80-63

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jaquel Richmond scored 20 points and Division II Fayetteville State upended UNC Asheville 80-63 on Saturday.

Josh Bryant added 12 points with four rebounds and six assists and Nakia Rivers chipped in with 10 points for the Broncos, who had 11 team steals contributing to 14 UNCA turnovers.

The Bulldogs (2-11) jumped to a 12-4 start but stalled midway through the first half and a Richmond 3-pointer sparked a 24-2 surge that put Fayetteville State on top 28-14 with 7:38 to go before the break. The Broncos led the rest of the way and were up 40-29 at halftime.

A Tajion Jones dunk opened the second half, leading to a 15-5 Bulldogs run that cut it to 45-44 with 13:30 to play. The Broncos opened it up again with the help of 3-pointers by Rivers, Denzell Hosch and Mark Burton to make it 72-52 with 6:01 left.

Devon Baker scored 21 points for the Bulldogs. Jones and Donovan Gilmore added 12 points apiece.