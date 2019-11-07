Rice plays host to Penn

Penn (1-0) vs. Rice (0-1)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn goes up against Rice in an early season matchup. Penn snuck past Alabama by one point in its last outing. Rice lost 91-43 to Arkansas in its most recent game.

LAST TIME: The Penn offense erupted for 92 points and the Quakers won by 16 over Rice when these two teams met during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn went 11-4 against non-conference teams last season. In those 15 games, the Quakers gave up only 69.2 points per game while scoring 74.3 per matchup. Rice went 3-8 in non-conference play, averaging 74.2 points and giving up 81.5 per game in the process.