Rice looks to end streak vs FAU

Florida Atlantic (10-5, 2-0) vs. Rice (8-7, 0-2)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic looks to extend Rice’s conference losing streak to five games. Rice’s last CUSA win came against the Charlotte 49ers 79-70 on March 6, 2019. Florida Atlantic won 59-56 at home against UTEP in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Rice’s Drew Peterson, Robert Martin and Ako Adams have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 40 percent of all Owls points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TAYLOR: Cornelius Taylor has connected on 31 percent of the 84 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 29 over the last five games. He’s also made 69 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Rice is 0-5 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 8-2 when it scores at least 62.

PERFECT WHEN: Florida Atlantic is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Owls are 4-5 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice has made 9.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among CUSA teams.