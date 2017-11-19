Rhode Island’s solid effort sends it past Holy Cross 86-66 (Nov 19, 2017)

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) Jared Terrell scored 25 points, Andre Berry added a career-high 20 points and Rhode Island used the second half to beat Holy Cross 88-66 on Sunday.

Stanford Robinson and Jarvis Garrett each scored 12 and Rhode Island distributed 22 assists on 36-made baskets. The Rams committed just nine turnovers and came up with 13 steals.

Berry shot 9 of 11 from the field, Jeff Dowtin passed out nine assists with no turnovers and Robinson had five steals. Rhode Island (2-1) was 36-for-65 shooting (55.4 percent).

Terrell made a 3-pointer seven seconds before halftime for a 40-37 Rams lead. After the break, Rhode Island outscored the Crusaders 12-7 with Terrell hitting a 3, a jumper and a layup for a 52-44 lead.

Matt Zignorski’s 3-pointer with 8:27 left pulled Holy Cross (2-1) to within 62-57, but a 3-minute scoring drought and 14-0 Rams run put the game out of reach and Rhode Island was never contested.

Jehyve Floyd and Caleb Green each scored 14 for Holy Cross and Zignorski added 10 off the bench.