Rhode Island looks to extend streak vs George Mason

Rhode Island (14-5, 6-1) vs. George Mason (13-7, 2-5)

EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island looks for its seventh straight conference win against George Mason. Rhode Island’s last A10 loss came against the Richmond Spiders 69-61 on Jan. 5. George Mason lost 68-53 to Davidson in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: George Mason’s Javon Greene has averaged 14.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals while AJ Wilson has put up 11.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 blocks. For the Rams, Fatts Russell has averaged 19.9 points, 4.7 assists and 3.2 steals while Cyril Langevine has put up 10 points and 10.4 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Rams have given up only 62.4 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 72.1 per game they gave up against non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Greene has been directly responsible for 53 percent of all George Mason field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 29 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

MAKE THE FREEBIES: George Mason is 6-0 when shooting at least 76 percent from the foul line and 7-7 when falling shy of that mark. Rhode Island is 9-0 when it makes at least 68.8 percent of its free throws and 5-5 this year, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Rhode Island has won its last three road games, scoring 72.3 points, while allowing 64 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: George Mason is rated second among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.1 percent. The Patriots have averaged 11.8 offensive boards per game.