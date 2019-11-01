Rhode Island gets campaign underway against LIU Brooklyn

Long Island-Brooklyn (0-0) vs. Rhode Island (0-0)

Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island begins its 2019-20 campaign by hosting the Long Island-Brooklyn Sharks. Long Island-Brooklyn went 16-16 last year and finished sixth in the NEC, while Rhode Island ended up 18-15 and finished eighth in the A10.

DID YOU KNOW: Rhode Island limited its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 65.6 points per game last year. The Rams offense put up 71.5 points per matchup on their way to a 7-5 record against competition outside the Atlantic 10 Conference. Long Island-Brooklyn went 5-6 against non-conference programs last season.