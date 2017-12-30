Rhode Island cruises to 83-64 win over George Mason (Dec 30, 2017)

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) E.C. Matthews scored 18 points with five rebounds and Rhode Island cruised to an 83-64 win over George Mason on Saturday.

Jared Terrell added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Rams (9-3) who notched their fourth-straight victory. Andre Berry had 13 points and Stanford Robinson chipped in 10. Cyril Langevine led the team with 10 rebounds in addition to his six points.

Jeff Dowtin – who finished with nine points and eight assists – drained his second 3-pointer to cap a 19-7 start for the Rams and they led all the way, building to a 44-26 lead at the break.

Robinson hit a pair of 3-pointers as part of a 14-6 surge to open the second half and extend the Rams advantage to 58-32 with 15:45 to play. They cruised to the win from there.

Justin Kier scored 15 points with eight rebounds for the Patriots (6-8). Otis Livingston II added 14 points.