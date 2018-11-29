Rhode Island beats Brown 71-51 behind Langevine

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Cyril Langevine scored 19 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for his 10th career double-double and 400th career rebound and Rhode Island beat Brown 71-51 on Wednesday night.

Jermaine Harris scored 15 points and Jeff Dowtin had 11 for the Rams (3-2), who shot 37 percent and outrebounded the Bears 53-40.

Harris’ slam off a no-look pass from Fatts Russell put the Rams up 42-30 early in the second half and Rhode Island led by 21 on Ryan Preston’s jumper with 2:08 to play.

Langevine’s layup kicked off a 10-2 run and Rhode Island pulled away to a 35-25 halftime lead behind his 12 points.

Temenang Choh scored 12 points with 13 boards for Brown (5-3), which made 17 of 57 field goals (30 percent) and turned it over 19 times.