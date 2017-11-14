Raut, Slanina have career games, Fordham tops LIU Brooklyn (Nov 13, 2017)
NEW YORK (AP) Ivan Raut scored 21 points, Prokop Slanina had 19 and 11 rebounds and Fordham defeated LIU Brooklyn 81-68 on Monday night.
Raut, a 6-foot-7 freshman guard from Montenegro, was 7 of 9 from 3-point range for his career-high output. Slanina also had career-best numbers. Joseph Chartouny added 15 points and Will Tavares 13 for the Rams (1-1).
Slanina and Raut opened the game with 3-points and the Rams were up by 10 in fewer than six minutes when Tavares made a layup. Fordham shot 52 percent (13 of 25), making 7 of 11 from 3-point range and 9 of 11 from the line, to lead 42-31 at the break.
Raut drilled another 3 to start the second half and Fordham pushed the lead to 18 on a 3 by Slanina with 15:30 to go.
The Blackbirds (0-2) had a 7-0 run with Joel Hernandez scoring the first five and turned that into a 13-4 surge, pulling within 72-65 with 1:37 to play on a pair of Raiquan Clark free throws. Chartouny and Tavares combined for the next eight points to secure the win.
Clark had 21 points for LIU Brooklyn, going 7 of 11 from the field and 7 of 11 from the line.
