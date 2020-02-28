Ranked teams meet as No. 9 Maryland hosts No. 24 Michigan State

No. 24 Michigan State (19-9, 11-6) vs. No. 9 Maryland (23-5, 13-4)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams battle as No. 24 Michigan State visits No. 9 Maryland in a late season showdown. Michigan State has four wins and three losses against ranked opponents this season, while Maryland has won three of its four games against ranked teams.

TEAM LEADERS: The Spartans are led by Xavier Tillman and Cassius Winston. Tillman is averaging 13.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while Winston is putting up 17.8 points and 5.6 assists per game. The Terrapins have been led by Jalen Smith and Anthony Cowan Jr., who are averaging 15.2 and 16.2 points, respectively.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Winston has had his hand in 45 percent of all Michigan State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Michigan State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 19-3 when scoring at least 66.

STREAK STATS: Maryland has won its last 15 home games, scoring an average of 73.9 points while giving up 59.8.

STIFLING STATE: Michigan State has held opposing teams to 37.6 percent shooting from the field this year, the fifth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.