Ranked teams meet as No. 20 Penn State hosts No. 16 Michigan State

No. 16 Michigan State (20-9, 12-6) vs. No. 20 Penn State (21-8, 11-7)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams battle as No. 16 Michigan State visits No. 20 Penn State in a late season showdown. Michigan State has five wins and three losses against ranked opponents this season, while Penn State has won four of its six games against ranked teams.

SQUAD LEADERS: Lamar Stevens is putting up 17.7 points and 6.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Nittany Lions. Mike Watkins is also a primary contributor, accounting for 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. The Spartans are led by Xavier Tillman, who is averaging a double-double with 13.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Cassius Winston has accounted for 45 percent of all Michigan State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 18 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Michigan State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 20-3 when scoring at least 66.

PERFECT WHEN: The Nittany Lions are 16-0 when they score at least 75 points and 5-8 when they fall shy of that total. The Spartans are 11-0 when they hold opponents to 62 points or fewer and 9-9 whenever opponents exceed 62 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Penn State offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 29th-lowest rate in the country. The Michigan State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.3 percent of all possessions (ranked 330th among Division I teams).