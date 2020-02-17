Ranked teams meet as No. 19 Marquette hosts No. 15 Creighton

No. 15 Creighton (20-6, 9-4) vs. No. 19 Marquette (17-7, 7-5)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two ranked teams match up as No. 15 Creighton visits No. 19 Marquette in a Big East showdown. Creighton has three wins and two losses against ranked opponents this season, while Marquette has won two of its five games against ranked teams.

Article continues below ...

SAVVY SENIORS: Marquette has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Markus Howard, Sacar Anim, Koby McEwen and Brendan Bailey have collectively accounted for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Golden Eagles points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Howard has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Marquette field goals over the last three games. Howard has accounted for 20 field goals and nine assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Marquette has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 79.8 points while giving up 65.5.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bluejays have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Golden Eagles. Marquette has an assist on 37 of 67 field goals (55.2 percent) across its previous three contests while Creighton has assists on 62 of 97 field goals (63.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Creighton offense has recorded a turnover on only 16 percent of its possessions, which is the 16th-lowest rate in the nation. The Marquette defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 345th among Division I teams).