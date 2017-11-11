Rams roll past Grambling, 94-65 in Rhoades’ VCU return (Nov 10, 2017)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Justin Tillman, Jonathan Williams and De’Riante Jenkins each scored 14 points and VCU made coach Mike Rhoades a winner in his debut with the Rams as they rolled over Grambling, 94-65 in the season opener Friday night.

The game marked the 100th consecutive sellout for VCU.

Rhoades, a former assistant coach and associate head coach under Shaka Smart at VCU, returns to the Rams after three seasons as head coach at Rice.

Article continues below ...

The Rams trailed 4-3 two minutes into the game, but pushed to a double-digit lead on Isaac Vann’s layup with 12:48 left in the first half and pushed it to a 20-point advantage by halftime, 50-30.

VCU hit 34 of its 75 shots from the field and knocked down 15 of its 34 shots from distance. The Rams held a 49-35 advantage on the boards.

Diontae Jones had 16 points off the Grambling bench and Shirmane Thomas added 14.