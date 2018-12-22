Radford tops Georgia Southern 80-68 to end skid

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Travis Fields Jr. scored 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, adding five steals and four assists, and Radford ended a four-game losing streak with an 80-68 victory over Georgia Southern on Friday night.

Fields and Caleb Tanner both sank 4 of 7 from 3-point range as the Highlanders (8-5) shot 44 percent from distance. Carlik Jones pitched in with 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds, Tanner scored 14 and Ed Polite Jr. finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds for his third straight double-double and seventh of the season.

The two teams played to a 35-all tie at halftime and the Eagles led 53-49 on Tookie Brown’s 3-pointer with 12:13 left to play. But Fields sank a 3 and added a layup, Tanner hit from distance and Jones’ layup capped a 10-0 run for a 59-53 lead at the 10:02 mark. Elijah McCadden’s 3-pointer pulled Georgia Southern within 62-61, but Fields and Leroy Butts hit two straight from distance and the Highlanders prevailed.

Brown paced the Eagles (8-5) with 22 points and five assists. Quan Jackson hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 and Montae Glenn added 14 points and seven boards.

Georgia Southern hadn’t played in Radford since 1984 and had never lost to the Highlanders.