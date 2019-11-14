Radford plays Ga. Southern

Radford (1-1) vs. Georgia Southern (1-2)

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern faces Radford in an early season matchup. Radford easily beat Bridgewater (VA) by 51 at home on Tuesday. Georgia Southern lost 80-77 at North Florida on Monday.

STEPPING UP: Georgia Southern’s Isaiah Crawley has averaged 16.3 points and 5.7 rebounds while Quan Jackson has put up 13 points, 5.7 rebounds and three steals. For the Highlanders, Carlik Jones has averaged 25.5 points, four rebounds and three steals while Devin Hutchinson has put up 17 points.JUMPING FOR JONES: C. Jones has connected on 50 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 64.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Radford has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 40.5 percent, ranking the Highlanders 22nd nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Georgia Southern sits at just 18.4 percent (ranked 282nd).