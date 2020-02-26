Radford looks to extend streak vs Hampton

Radford (19-9, 14-2) vs. Hampton (13-16, 8-8)

Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford looks for its 10th straight conference win against Hampton. Radford’s last Big South loss came against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs 80-67 on Jan. 23. Hampton is coming off an 87-81 road win over Winthrop in its most recent game.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jermaine Marrow has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Radford is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 19-4 when scoring at least 61.

PERFECT WHEN: The Pirates are 6-0 when they block at least six opposing shots and 7-16 when they fall shy of that mark. The Highlanders are 11-0 when they score at least 75 points and 8-9 on the year when falling short of 75.

DID YOU KNOW: The Radford offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 28th-lowest rate in the nation. The Hampton defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 334th among Division I teams).