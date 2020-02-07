Radford looks for road win vs High Point

Radford (13-9, 8-2) vs. High Point (7-16, 4-6)

Millis Center, High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford looks for its third straight win over High Point at Millis Center. High Point’s last win at home against the Highlanders came on Dec. 31, 2015.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Radford has been fueled by senior leadership while High Point has depended on freshmen this year. For the Highlanders, seniors . In the other locker room, freshmen John-Michael Wright, Caden Sanchez and Eric Coleman Jr. have combined to account for 45 percent of High Point’s scoring this season and 54 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

BIG SOUTH IMPROVEMENT: The Panthers have scored 66.7 points per game and allowed 72.9 points per game against Big South opponents. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 66.6 points scored and 80.1 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Carlik Jones has either made or assisted on 59 percent of all Radford field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 28 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Radford is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 13-4 when scoring at least 61.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Radford is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Highlanders are 7-9 when scoring any fewer than 75.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point is ranked second among Big South teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.1 percent. The Panthers have averaged 12 offensive boards per game.