Radebaugh, N. Colorado host Montana State

Montana State (8-5, 2-0) vs. Northern Colorado (7-5, 0-1)

Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Harald Frey and Montana State will go up against Jonah Radebaugh and Northern Colorado. Frey has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.6 over his last five games. Radebaugh is averaging 20.4 points and six assists over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Northern Colorado’s Radebaugh, Kai Edwards and Trent Harris have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 48 percent of all Bears scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Radebaugh has either made or assisted on 58 percent of all Northern Colorado field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 25 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

SUCCESS AT 74: Northern Colorado is a perfect 7-0 when scoring at least 74 points and 0-5 when scoring 72 points or fewer.

TWO STREAKS: Montana State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 64.3 points and allowing 74 points during those contests. Northern Colorado has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 91.3 points while giving up 52.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Colorado as a team has made 10.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is seventh-best among Division I teams.