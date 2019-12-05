Rachal, Tulsa host Arkansas St.

Arkansas State (6-2) vs. Tulsa (7-1)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Canberk Kus and Arkansas State will battle Brandon Rachal and Tulsa. The senior Kus is averaging 12.4 points over the last five games. Rachal, a junior, has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.6 over his last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Tulsa has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Rachal, Jeriah Horne, Reggie Jones and Martins Igbanu have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Golden Hurricane points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Caleb Fields has accounted for 45 percent of all Arkansas State field goals over the last three games. Fields has 14 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Tulsa has scored 74.8 points per game and allowed 59.3 over its six-game home winning streak.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Hurricane have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Red Wolves. Tulsa has 50 assists on 77 field goals (64.9 percent) across its past three matchups while Arkansas State has assists on 40 of 67 field goals (59.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Tulsa defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 36.3 percent, the 17th-lowest mark in Division I. Arkansas State has allowed opponents to shoot 45.6 percent through eight games (ranking the Red Wolves 287th).